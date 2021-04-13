LOS ALTOS, California — Dorothy Dosch Sands, age 100, passed away on March 26, 2021 in Los Altos, California.
Raised in the Chicago suburbs, Dorothy graduated from Oberlin College in 1942 with a degree in Mathematics. As a lifelong learner, she taught radio mechanics to Army Air Forces personnel during World War II (where she met the love of her life and future husband), became a CPA in 1961 (she was one of the first five women to be licensed as a CPA in Illinois), and earned a Master of Accounting degree in 1973 from Illinois State University. She taught Accounting at Illinois State University (ISU) from 1970-1983.
Driven by a desire to give back to her community, Dorothy volunteered throughout her life. While living in Normal, IL, she helped to create the Parklands Foundation - a land trust in Central Illinois that preserves biologically diverse conservation lands and creates environmentally friendly recreation and education areas - and served as its Treasurer for 22 years from 1968-1990. She gave extensive volunteer time to Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, public libraries, Red Cross, and League of Women Voters. Dorothy was a member of the Bloomington, IL History and Arts Club.
After retirement from ISU, Dorothy continued to teach by creating an after-school math program for gifted kids in Venice, Florida. Following a move to Los Altos, CA in 2002, she taught English as a Second Language to a variety of adults; and tutored elementary school children in reading. From 2006-2017, she served as editor of her retirement community newsletter, The Terraces "Terrific Times" of Los Altos. At age 92, Dorothy even edited daughter Jinny's book about kids using iPads.
The beloved matriarch of her family, she was predeceased by Theodore, her devoted husband of over 50 years, and survived by her three children: Theodore David Sands (Caroline Herrick) of Guilford, CT, Carol Sands Langensand (Leif) of Redwood City, CA, and Virginia Sands Gudmundsen (Vance) of Great Falls, VA; five grandchildren: Theodore Gudmundsen (Alison), Heather Sands, Peter Gudmundsen (Caitlyn), Theodore "Alex" Sands (Nana), and Jessica Langensand; and two great-grandchildren: John Gudmundsen and Claire Gudmundsen.
Her family will greatly miss her mischievous laughter during family games, unconditional emotional support, steady dignity, and insightful advice. When you were with her, you were constantly surrounded by her love.
Because of COVID restrictions, no memorial service will be held, but memorial contributions can be made to Parklands Foundation (www.parklandsfoundation.org) or to a charity of your choice.