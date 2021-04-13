LOS ALTOS, California — Dorothy Dosch Sands, age 100, passed away on March 26, 2021 in Los Altos, California.

Raised in the Chicago suburbs, Dorothy graduated from Oberlin College in 1942 with a degree in Mathematics. As a lifelong learner, she taught radio mechanics to Army Air Forces personnel during World War II (where she met the love of her life and future husband), became a CPA in 1961 (she was one of the first five women to be licensed as a CPA in Illinois), and earned a Master of Accounting degree in 1973 from Illinois State University. She taught Accounting at Illinois State University (ISU) from 1970-1983.

Driven by a desire to give back to her community, Dorothy volunteered throughout her life. While living in Normal, IL, she helped to create the Parklands Foundation - a land trust in Central Illinois that preserves biologically diverse conservation lands and creates environmentally friendly recreation and education areas - and served as its Treasurer for 22 years from 1968-1990. She gave extensive volunteer time to Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, public libraries, Red Cross, and League of Women Voters. Dorothy was a member of the Bloomington, IL History and Arts Club.