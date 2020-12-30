BLOOMINGTON - Dorothy "Dot" Murphy, 97, of Bloomington, IL, much beloved resident of Luther Oaks Retirement Community and formerly of Chenoa passed away December 29, 2020 at 1:06 PM at Luther Oaks. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one brother.

Dorothy was born on November 10, 1923, in Danvers, Illinois, daughter of George and Vernette Koehn Kraus. She graduated in 1941 from Danvers Community High School and worked at State Farm in the early 1940s. Dorothy married Glenn Dale Murphy in 1943, celebrating 65 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. Early in their marriage they farmed near Danvers and Covell, later moving to Chenoa where they lived for 35 years and maintained a grain and dairy farm in partnership with her brother, Bourdon Kraus. Dorothy and her husband retired from farming in 1986 and located to Bloomington, later moving to the Luther Oaks Retirement Community.

Surviving are two daughters: Marsha (Jim) Yates of Fort Myers, FL and Michelle (Rod) Gilmore of Mount Joy, PA; one son, Randy (Jennifer) Murphy of Mackinaw. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.