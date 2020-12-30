BLOOMINGTON - Dorothy "Dot" Murphy, 97, of Bloomington, IL, much beloved resident of Luther Oaks Retirement Community and formerly of Chenoa passed away December 29, 2020 at 1:06 PM at Luther Oaks. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one brother.
Dorothy was born on November 10, 1923, in Danvers, Illinois, daughter of George and Vernette Koehn Kraus. She graduated in 1941 from Danvers Community High School and worked at State Farm in the early 1940s. Dorothy married Glenn Dale Murphy in 1943, celebrating 65 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. Early in their marriage they farmed near Danvers and Covell, later moving to Chenoa where they lived for 35 years and maintained a grain and dairy farm in partnership with her brother, Bourdon Kraus. Dorothy and her husband retired from farming in 1986 and located to Bloomington, later moving to the Luther Oaks Retirement Community.
Surviving are two daughters: Marsha (Jim) Yates of Fort Myers, FL and Michelle (Rod) Gilmore of Mount Joy, PA; one son, Randy (Jennifer) Murphy of Mackinaw. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded with a private family service at Parklawn Cemetery in Danvers at a later date. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to VFW Post 454 Ladies Auxiliary or John Kraus VFW Post 454 in Bloomington, Illinois.
Dorothy grew up on a dairy farm delivering milk in the Danvers community alongside her dad. She delivered milk daily, maintained a charge account for each of her customers and collected once a month. Dorothy mowed lawns, trimmed landscaping and even swept the walks, free of charge for many Danvers elderly residents.
Throughout the farming years, she always invited friends over to share produce from a large truck patch on the farm. Even during the busy times, she cared for her parents, her Uncle William Kraus, Aunt Wilhelmina Ummel and Aunt Mildred Bayler.
Dorothy is a member of VFW Post 454 Ladies Auxiliary and was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Chenoa serving as an Elder, teaching Sunday School and volunteering in many activities.
Always friendly by nature, Dorothy cultivated many friendships throughout the years and was a pleasure to be around. She will be fondly remembered for her warmth and kindness to all.
Rest easy now, Mom, until we meet again.
