GIBSON CITY — Dorothy Erickson-Smith, age 93, of Gibson City, and formerly of Morris and Coal City, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Born January 4, 1928 in Coal City, Dorothy was a daughter of James and Rose (Sistek) Lamie. She married Eugene Erickson who preceded her in death. She later married Robert Smith who also preceded her.

Survivors include her four daughters: Rita (Rick) Meyer of Gibson City, IL, Jackie (Frank) Dohman of Canton, MO, Wendy (Larry) Boundy of Melvin, IL, and Beth Lemons (Michael deceased) of Mount Vernon, IL; stepchildren; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-five great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren (one on the way).

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, son, Greg Erickson, two granddaughters: Chondra Dohman and Shelly Rae Meyer, grandson David Zeller, sister Sylvia Reeves and her special little friend Meeka.

Per Dorothy's wishes, private graveside services will be held at Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family or to charities of their choice.

Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book, upload photographs, and share Dorothy's memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris (815) 942-2500.