Dorothy Howe

NORMAL — Dorothy N. Howe, 90, of North Port, Fla., formerly of Normal, died May 12, 2020, at home, and was cremated.

She was a loving, caring soul adored by family and friends. She was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Wm. Harold and Dorothy Collins Dawson. Dorothy worked for State Farm Insurance Co. for 28 years. She married Robert L. Howe, Nov. 16, 1952. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include one son, Greg (Daina) Howe, Bailey, Colo.; one daughter, Karen Howe, North Port, Fla.; a granddaughter, Jodi (Jeremy) Maitland, Thornton, Colo.; and a sister, Mary (Dale) Felix, Wichita, Kan. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Dawson; and sister, Marie Fogler.

No services are planned. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to First Christian Church, Center Street, Venice, FL 34292.

Arrangements under the care of Farley Funeral Home, Venice, Fla.

Condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

