EL PASO — Dorothy I. Franke, 86, of El Paso passed away on Friday (May 1, 2020) at Welbrook Assisted Living in Bloomington. She was born on June 15, 1932 in Secor, the daughter of Carl L. and Sena A. (Rippel) Miller Sr. She was baptized on Aug. 24, 1932. She married Merlin W. Franke on Feb. 25, 1951 in Secor. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2016.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Danny) Brown of Flanagan, Karen (Tom) Wilkey of El Paso, Lisa (Dennis) Hocker of El Paso, Beth (Tom) McMahon of Savoy, Sandee Kessinger of El Paso; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one brother, Carl L. (Barb) Miller Jr. of El Paso.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one son-in-law, Mark Kessinger.

Dorothy was a graduate of El Paso High School Class of 1950. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of El Paso. She was also a member of the Ladies Aide. Dorothy loved playing cards with friends and bowling. She really enjoyed gardening.

A private family service will be held on May 4, 2020. Reverend Jonathan Boehne will officiate the service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions in honor of Dorothy may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

