NORMAL — Dorothy I. Rowley, 97, of Normal, passed away at 8:47 a.m. Thursday (March 12, 2020) at her home.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at East White Oak Bible Church in Carlock. Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the church with Pastor Scott Boerckel officiating. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to East White Oak Bible Church Missions or to Second Wind Lung Transplant Association of St. Louis (secondwindstl.org).

Dorothy was born on May 15, 1922, in Hudson, a daughter to Johnny Dean and Grace B. Wilson. She married Francis P. Rowley on March 14, 1942, he preceded her in death on April 2, 1993.

Surviving are her two sons, Ernie Rowley, Normal; and Kenny (Gail) Rowley, Punta Gorda, Fla.; daughter, Linda (Dave) McClure, Carlock; six grandchildren, Stacey (Jamie) Whitwood, Minnesota; Jacque (Ulysses) Celaya, Arizona; Loni Rowley, Normal; Luke (Lauren) McClure, Normal; Mark (Melanie) McClure, Bloomington; and Kevin (Reatha) McClure, Lowpoint; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Larry Rowley.