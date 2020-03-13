NORMAL — Dorothy I. Rowley, 97, of Normal, passed away at 8:47 a.m. Thursday (March 12, 2020) at her home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at East White Oak Bible Church in Carlock. Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the church with Pastor Scott Boerckel officiating. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to East White Oak Bible Church Missions or to Second Wind Lung Transplant Association of St. Louis (secondwindstl.org).
Dorothy was born on May 15, 1922, in Hudson, a daughter to Johnny Dean and Grace B. Wilson. She married Francis P. Rowley on March 14, 1942, he preceded her in death on April 2, 1993.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are her two sons, Ernie Rowley, Normal; and Kenny (Gail) Rowley, Punta Gorda, Fla.; daughter, Linda (Dave) McClure, Carlock; six grandchildren, Stacey (Jamie) Whitwood, Minnesota; Jacque (Ulysses) Celaya, Arizona; Loni Rowley, Normal; Luke (Lauren) McClure, Normal; Mark (Melanie) McClure, Bloomington; and Kevin (Reatha) McClure, Lowpoint; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Larry Rowley.
Dorothy was a longtime, active member of East White Oak Bible Church and especially enjoyed her small group. She retired from Citizens Savings & Loan in 1987. Dorothy was known for her delicious pies and celebrated family birthdays with angel food cakes. Her family brought her great joy and she will be greatly missed.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Dorothy's caregivers and the OSF Hospice Team.
Online condolences and memories of Dorothy may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.