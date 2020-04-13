NORMAL — Dorothy Irene Cooke, 102, of Normal, formerly of Chenoa, passed away peacefully at 6:13 p.m. Saturday (April 11, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dorothy was born Sept. 23, 1917, in Greenville, the daughter of Richard and Ella Wilson Campton. She grew up in Danvers, lived in Varna, and then in Chenoa for 17 years before retiring to Bloomington. She was married to Delmar V. Cooke of Danvers in August 1937. He passed away in June 1998. Dorothy was his caretaker for 14 years after he suffered a heart attack and stroke.
Her children are Rodney Cooke (Susie Polistina), Marvin Cooke (Doris Grunloh) and Polly Taylor (W.C.), all of Illinois. She has 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Janice Cooke; her daughter-in-law, Carol; one brother and four sisters.
Dorothy was a strong, spunky lady who never lost her desire to socialize with friends and family, and she had plenty of witty comebacks, even as a centenarian, upon being teased by her son Marv. Her love for her family was passionate and her smile was contagious.
Dorothy held physically demanding jobs in Chenoa and Bloomington before retiring from The Eureka Co., where she carpooled from Chenoa with her good friend Esther. She had coffee every morning with neighbor Elinor when she lived at Hilltop in Bloomington and often shared fresh tomatoes she grew. On warm days, she could sometimes be seen riding her 3-wheel bicycle around Hilltop Court. Dorothy spent time crocheting beautiful afghans and making sweatshirts and other items for her family. She was a master at preparing delicious meals (which several days of the week included the fresh fish that her husband Delmar caught that morning before work) and desserts. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Chenoa.
The family is most appreciative for the compassion and care she received at Heritage Health Senior Care of Normal and Transitions Hospice. The family would also like to thank the staff at Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community.
Memorials may be made in her name to donor's choice.
