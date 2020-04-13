× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Dorothy Irene Cooke, 102, of Normal, formerly of Chenoa, passed away peacefully at 6:13 p.m. Saturday (April 11, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dorothy was born Sept. 23, 1917, in Greenville, the daughter of Richard and Ella Wilson Campton. She grew up in Danvers, lived in Varna, and then in Chenoa for 17 years before retiring to Bloomington. She was married to Delmar V. Cooke of Danvers in August 1937. He passed away in June 1998. Dorothy was his caretaker for 14 years after he suffered a heart attack and stroke.

Her children are Rodney Cooke (Susie Polistina), Marvin Cooke (Doris Grunloh) and Polly Taylor (W.C.), all of Illinois. She has 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Janice Cooke; her daughter-in-law, Carol; one brother and four sisters.

Dorothy was a strong, spunky lady who never lost her desire to socialize with friends and family, and she had plenty of witty comebacks, even as a centenarian, upon being teased by her son Marv. Her love for her family was passionate and her smile was contagious.