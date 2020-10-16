Dorothy J. Connor

Dorothy grew up on a farm in Oconto, NE and attended grade school in a one room school house. After High School and Business School she served two years in the U. S. Navy at the U. S. Naval Base in Newport, RI with the U.S. Naval Schools Command. She married Robert Connor at the U.S. Naval Chapel in Newport, RI in September 1957. She lived in many states but retired from Corporate Systems in Naperville, IL. She moved to Fairfield Glade, TN in 1994. While in Tennessee she volunteered at Habitat for Humanity Restore for many years and loved to play bridge and tennis. She was actively involved in her church, St. Francis of Assisi. She returned to Illinois in 2014 to be close to her family and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington.