PONTIAC — Dorothy June Albrecht, 89 years old of Pontiac (formerly of Gridley), went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She knew this life was not about her, but about doing the work of our Creator. So, at 6:45 PM, in OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Dorothy breathed her last breath here on this Earth, and was welcomed home into the arms of our Amazing God.
Dorothy was born on June 17, 1931 in Champaign County, Illinois to Earl and Idalene (Hays) Thomas. She was the middle born, aka "Oreo Child", (we all know that the middle is the best part of the Oreo cookie), of three beautiful girls, her sisters: Yvonne Grant, Dorothy, Marilyn Lawrence; and foster sister Olive McClure – all which have preceded her in her death.
Dorothy was known for her zeal for the Lord, her sharp mind, her quick wit, and incredible sense of humor with even total strangers. She possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking around, will never be forgotten.
After graduating from Normal Community High School and working as a teller at Normal Community Bank, she met her Sweetheart, Jerome Albrecht, during 1953. The couple was married November 26, 1955 in Bloomington, IL, at the minister's house.
Married for 43 years, Dorothy and Jerome raised their two dear daughters: Martha Vendetti (Searcy, Arkansas) and Marsena Eacret (Pontiac, Illinois). Possessing a true servant's heart, as in Proverbs 31, Dorothy faithfully cared for family and friends through delicious cooking, sewing, and finances. She was the best homemaker there ever was. A woman of faith and the heart of the Albrecht family, Dorothy shaped their spirituality by her tireless Christian example, and also through various prayer groups and activities (such as Sunday School teacher, VBS, and helping at Flanagan Schools and PTO).
Dorothy had worked at El Paso Health Care Center as a kitchen aide for 30 years+ and retired not once, not twice, but three times from the nursing home. Her big heart kept her returning to work the following Monday. She loved helping people.
Surviving are her two daughters: Martha J. Vendetti, of Searcy, AR and Marsena (Robert) Eacret, of Pontiac; five grandchildren: Joshua (Amanda) Eacret, Elisha (Ryan) Stahler, Brittany Eacret, Michael (Katy) Vendetti, Christopher (Rach) Vendetti; and seven great grandchildren: Silas, Chloe, Salem, Eli, Titus, Isabella and Sam.
Her parents, her husband, three sisters, her son-in-law (Tony Vendetti) and two great-granddaughters preceded her in death.
Her graveside service will be presided over by Brother Gary Cline (of Eureka Church of Christ) at Waldo TWP Cemetery, Flanagan, IL on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM at the cemetery. A luncheon reception for the family and close friends will be held at Flanagan Community Hall immediately following the service.
For more information, please contact Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan.
Memorial donations can be made to: Eureka Church of Christ, 107 E. College Avenue, Eureka, IL. c/o Bruce Augsberger).
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.