PONTIAC — Dorothy June Albrecht, 89 years old of Pontiac (formerly of Gridley), went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She knew this life was not about her, but about doing the work of our Creator. So, at 6:45 PM, in OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Dorothy breathed her last breath here on this Earth, and was welcomed home into the arms of our Amazing God.

Dorothy was born on June 17, 1931 in Champaign County, Illinois to Earl and Idalene (Hays) Thomas. She was the middle born, aka "Oreo Child", (we all know that the middle is the best part of the Oreo cookie), of three beautiful girls, her sisters: Yvonne Grant, Dorothy, Marilyn Lawrence; and foster sister Olive McClure – all which have preceded her in her death.

Dorothy was known for her zeal for the Lord, her sharp mind, her quick wit, and incredible sense of humor with even total strangers. She possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking around, will never be forgotten.