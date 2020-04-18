× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

ST. LOUIS — Dorothy Bernadine Matejka of St. Louis died Thursday (April 16, 2020) in St. Louis. She was born April 17, 1926, to Bernard and Catherine Macke, the youngest of six sisters. She married Francis S. Matejka on May 28, 1949. Her parents, sisters, husband and daughter Mary preceded her in death.

A celebration Mass will come at Holy Family Parish, Cahokia, Braun Funeral Home arrangements.

Dorothy is survived by Michael (Kari Sandhaas) Matejka, Kathleen (Fred) Wiegard and Nancy (Gary) Daake. She has five grandchildren, Loretta Santejka, Alison Daake, Elizabeth Wiegard, Sara Wiegard (Eric Gennert) and Brandon Daake. A first great-grandchild is expected.

Dorothy was a loving soul who easily made friends. She was a parish, charitable and community volunteer, enjoying family.

No flowers; memorials to either The BJC Foundation for Hospice; Catholic Urban Ministries, or St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises (SAVE).

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Matejka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.