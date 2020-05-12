Dorothy Mays

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Dorothy M. Mays, 99, of Normal, passed away at 9:08 a.m. Monday (May 11, 2020) at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

A private family service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, with burial in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or School.

Dorothy was born Jan. 15, 1921, in Bloomington, the daughter of Louis H. and Elsie A. Semm Wickmann. She married Harvey R. Mays on March 8, 1942, in Rossville, Ga., and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2010.

Survivors include a son, Larry (Cheryl) Mays, Normal; a daughter-in-law, June Mays, Kappa; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dennis Mays.

Dorothy was a graduate of Bloomington High School and worked in the office at both Eureka-Williams and General Telephone Company. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

Dorothy was always doing something with her hands. She enjoyed gardening, yardwork, crafts, needlework, crocheting, and most of all spending time with family.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

