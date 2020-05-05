Dorothy N. Lyons

She attended Bloomington schools and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1945. Prior to her retirement, she worked at State Farm Insurance. As a humanitarian, Dorothy cared about people and helped the less fortunate as best she could. For many years, she volunteered at nursing homes to provide comfort and company to residents. Like all her family, she was an animal lover and was the caretaker of any strays which showed up on her porch. For decades, on most mornings, Dorothy could be found “holding court” with her friends at their favorite table in Bloomington's Denny's Doughnuts.