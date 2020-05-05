Dorothy N. Lyons
Dorothy N. Lyons

Dorothy N. Lyons

BLOOMINGTON — Dorothy N. Lyons, 93, a lifelong Bloomington resident, died Sunday (May 3, 2020).

Born in Bloomington on Jan. 30, 1927, she was a daughter of George and Nellie (Samara) Shadid. She married Elmer Lyons in Bloomington in 1949. He died in 1989.

Interment will be with her family at Park Hill Cemetery.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Woodrow and William Shadid; and sisters: Victoria Abdnour and Madalyn Beasley.

Dorothy is survived by nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

She attended Bloomington schools and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1945. Prior to her retirement, she worked at State Farm Insurance. As a humanitarian, Dorothy cared about people and helped the less fortunate as best she could. For many years, she volunteered at nursing homes to provide comfort and company to residents. Like all her family, she was an animal lover and was the caretaker of any strays which showed up on her porch. For decades, on most mornings, Dorothy could be found “holding court” with her friends at their favorite table in Bloomington's Denny's Doughnuts.

Memorials are asked to be directed to the Humane Society of McLean County, Bloomington Home Sweet Home Ministries or the Alzheimer's Association.

