Dorothy Wollberg

EL PASO — Dorothy M. Wollberg, 84, of El Paso, passed away at 10:37 p.m. Friday (April 17, 2020) at her daughter's residence in El Paso.

Dorothy was born Feb. 26, 1936, in Hastings, Neb., to Herbert and Virginia Martin Zimmerman. She married John F. West on Sept. 21, 1959, in Minonk. He died on Feb. 28, 1980. She later married Robert Wollberg on Oct. 4, 1986. He died on Dec. 21, 2014.

Survivors include her children, John (Patty) West, Chenoa; Deb (Lanny) Stewart, El Paso; Debbie (Dale) Murcek, Columbus, Neb.; Doug (Bev) Gates, El Paso; sister, Delores “Dee” (Jim) Hatlstad, Stanley, Wis.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandson, John Lane West.

Dorothy worked in social services at Heritage Manor in El Paso and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso and the El Paso Quilting Club.

Cremation will be accorded. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held with inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, El Paso. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be left to the El Paso Emergency Squad.

