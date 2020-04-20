Dorthy Duncan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FARMER CITY — Dorthy May Duncan, 94, of Urbana, formerly of Farmer City, passed away at 11:25 p.m. Saturday (April 18, 2020) at the University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.

A private family graveside service will be Wednesday at Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City, with Curtis Glawe officiating. A celebration of life will be at a later date at Fullerton Cumberland Presbyterian Church, rural Farmer City. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dorthy was born May 21, 1925, in DeLand, a daughter of William and Nora White Bowman. She married Carl Duncan on May 24, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo. He passed away on Feb. 15, 1997.

Dorthy is survived by her daughter, Peggy Duncan, Urbana; granddaughter, Toni (Enrique) Hernandez; great-grandsons, Enrique, Sebastian, Marcos; great-great-granddaughter, Kaliah. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Dorthy was a farmer's wife. She was known for making her delicious pies. She was a member of the Fullerton Cumberland Presbyterian Church, rural Farmer City.

