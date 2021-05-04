Dorwin Lee Baker

Dorwin was a hard-working, loving father that enjoyed sharing his sense of humor with memorable stories, jokes, and witty adages. After completing a successful career at Caterpillar Tractor, he enjoyed his "too busy to work" retirement at his family timber on Clinton Lake, where he enjoyed nature, wildlife and hosting events with family and friends. He was an active member of First Christian Church in Clinton, IL serving as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and a member of the mission team. He was a WWII Army Veteran and proudly served in both Europe and Asia. He was a die-hard Cub fan and never gave up on them celebrating their world series win in 2016. He was loved and will be greatly missed.