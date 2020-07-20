BLOOMINGTON — Douglas A. Kennedy, 69, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday (July 19, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
A public visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Those attending will be asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Private family inurnment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the National Kidney Foundation.
He was born Feb. 26, 1951, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Ronald D. and Lorraine Clark Kennedy. He married Kathy A. Harvat on Jan. 27, 1973, in LaGrange, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Bryan (Sarah) Kennedy, Bloomington, and Michael (Mandi) Kennedy, Huntley; six grandchildren, Bella, Juliette, Alexia, Brennan, Gavin and Cecilia; a brother, Bradley (Pat) Kennedy, Virginia; a sister, Alison Kennedy, Normal; and his nieces and nephew, Kristen, Nicole and J.T.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kari Ann Kennedy.
Doug was a graduate of Illinois State University and enjoyed a long career at State Farm Insurance Cos., retiring after 43 years. Always a supporter of his boys' activities, Doug especially enjoyed the time he was able to volunteer with the Normal Community High School Band. He enjoyed traveling and especially loved visiting Disney. Family always came first for Doug, and he cherished every moment spent with them, especially his beloved grandchildren.
The Kennedy family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Carle BroMenn Medical Center for the care, compassion and support they provided during this difficult time.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.