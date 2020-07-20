× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Douglas A. Kennedy, 69, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday (July 19, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A public visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Those attending will be asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Private family inurnment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the National Kidney Foundation.

He was born Feb. 26, 1951, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Ronald D. and Lorraine Clark Kennedy. He married Kathy A. Harvat on Jan. 27, 1973, in LaGrange, and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Bryan (Sarah) Kennedy, Bloomington, and Michael (Mandi) Kennedy, Huntley; six grandchildren, Bella, Juliette, Alexia, Brennan, Gavin and Cecilia; a brother, Bradley (Pat) Kennedy, Virginia; a sister, Alison Kennedy, Normal; and his nieces and nephew, Kristen, Nicole and J.T.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kari Ann Kennedy.