BLOOMINGTON — Douglas "Doug" C. Melton, 80, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. Doug was born March 17, 1940, in Havana, IL, the son of Clarence and Elizabeth (Brundage) Melton. Doug married Rosalie White on July 30, 1960 in Lewistown, IL.

He is survived by his three children: Cathleen Thoennes, Bloomington; Jennifer (Tim) Grusy, Gridley; and Robert Melton, Bloomington, IL; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. His parents and wife preceded him in death.

Douglas was a member of the engineering society, having graduated from U of I with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He was a dedicated member of the senior golf group, being an avid golfer, and loved to watch sports, being an Illini fan. His grandchildren are an incredibly important part of his life and he loved and enjoyed them all.

A memorial service will be held January 15, 2021 from 3pm – 5pm at East Lawn Funeral Home with a private service to follow. Cremation has been accorded. Memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left with the family at: eastlawn-bloomington.com.