Douglas E. Whitwood

BLOOMINGTON — Douglas Eugene Whitwood, age 51, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020, at 2:10 PM, at OSF Hospital in Bloomington, surrounded by his family.

Doug was born on November 17, 1968, in Bloomington to Clifford and Carolyn Whitwood. After the death of his father at a very young age, his mother married Jim Hepperly, and together they raised Doug and loved him unconditionally. Doug graduated from University High School, Normal, and Wyoming Tech in Laramie, WY.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Whitwood. His maternal grandparents, Charles and Scytha Mullen, paternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Whitwood, Ernest and Grace Hepperly, and by his best friend John Belt. Survived by his parents, Jim and Carolyn Hepperly, his brothers Greg (Cathy) Whitwood, David (Donna) Whitwood, and sister Cindy (Jim) O'Malley. Along with many nieces and nephews that he was proud of, aunts, uncles, and cousins.