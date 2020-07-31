Douglas 'Mike' Reeves

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — Douglas Michael “Mike” Reeves, 71, died of natural causes, on Monday (July 27, 2020) at his home in Cape Canaveral.

Born Nov. 13, 1948, in Bloomington, he was the son of Park and Eileen Dalton Reeves. He attended St. Mary's Catholic school until moving to Galion, Ohio, in 1963, with his family. Mike served in the United States Navy from 1967 through 1971, and was stationed aboard the USS Ticonderoga. After his military service, Mike was a fireman for the Galion Fire Department for 30 years before retiring to Florida.

He is survived by his mother, Eileen (Dalton) Reeves, Galion; and siblings David (Kathryn) Reeves, Galion; Deborah (James) Robinson, Speedway, Indiana; Dawn (Allan) Brush, Merritt Island, Florida; Diana (Thomas) Clevenger, Galion; and Daniel Reeves, Galion; his aunts, Elva Bizyak, Bloomington; Phyllis Reeves, Normal; several nieces, nephews and close cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Park Reeves; his brother, Dennis A. Reeves; and nephew, David A. Reeves.

Mike will be laid to rest at the Cape Canaveral National Military Cemetery in Mims, Florida.

