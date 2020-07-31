× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHIRLEY — Douglas Shankel, 71, of Shirley, passed away April 21, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 4, 1948, to Charles and Dorothy Kagel Shankel.

He is survived by several cousins and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, several aunts and uncles and cousins.

Doug had a master of science in industrial technology, and a bachelor of science in history from ISU. He was enlisted in the United States Army, he was a Specialist 5th Class. Doug did two tours in Vietnam as a crew member on a Huey helicopter. He was awarded several medals and decorations. He worked as a laborer, foreman, union steward, officer and field director for Laborers Union Local 362.

Doug was very proud of his military service and was very involved with the Laborers Local 362 affairs, as well as working tirelessly for the Democratic Party and their candidates. His family remembers him as being a man of very diverse interests and talents. Doug enjoyed many different hobbies, a few were model railroading and collecting trains. Doug will be missed by his friends and family.

A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Military honors will be held at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Doug’s name to the local VFW or the McLean County Museum of History.

