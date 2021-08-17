BLOOMINGTON — Douglas W. Priller, 73 of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Northside Church of Christ, Bloomington with Pastors Larry Sharp and Gary Gawlic officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to WCIC Radio Station, Peoria, Carle BroMenn Hospice or Northside Church of Christ.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Doug was born on January 21, 1948 in Peoria, IL to Robert and Hilda (Pretet) Priller.

Doug is survived by the love of his life Kathleen Douglas, Bloomington; his sister and brother: Carol (Bruce) Humphrey, Bloomington and Donald Priller, Decatur; along with several nieces and nephews.

He served in the US Navy, a graduate of Illinois State University and was a member of the Northside Church of Christ, Bloomington.

He was an avid Chicago White Sox Fan, and enjoyed attending ISU's football and basketball games. Doug was President of Crime Stoppers and volunteered his time with KTB an organization serving clients with financial management needs. Doug was known to be generous, tender-hearted, having a great sense of humor and positive attitude.

Doug will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved him.

