BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL — Dr. Alan G. Phillips, a longtime Bloomington-Normal resident, passed away in Strafford, MO, on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the age of 79.

Alan was born on July 5, 1941, in Olney, IL. He was the son of Rev. A.G. Phillips and Frances McGill. He married Mary Elizabeth Phillips on May 29, 1961, in Lakeland, FL. They were married for over 57 years, until her death on December 2, 2018. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

He is survived by his children: Francess (Tim) Harris of Bloomington, IL, Dr. Alan (Ronna) Phillips of Normal, IL and Dr. Richard (Karrah) Phillips of Christiansburg, VA; as well as six grandchildren: Seth (Ashley) Harris, Noah Harris, Kamden Phillips, Kyleigh Phillips, Kaeson Phillips and Koralyn Phillips.

Alan grew up on the south side of Chicago and was an Eagle Scout who loved sports and music. He went on to play minor league baseball, then went to college, earning several degrees, including a Doctorate in Education from the University of Arkansas.