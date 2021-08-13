BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Davender Bhardwaj, 66, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Davender is preceded in passing by his father, Om Sarup Sharma. He is survived by his mother, Surjit Kumari; wife, Anjala; children: Deveka (Arvind Srinivasan) Bhardwaj, Divvya (Umesh) Mirani, Dhruv (Kajal) Bhardwaj and Sukrita (Ryan) Finn; three grandchildren: Aryaman, Shivom and Arjun; three brothers and their spouses; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends.
The Bhardwaj family will have a visitation service from 10-11:30 a.m. followed by a Private Antim Sanskar, a Vaishnava Cremation Ceremony on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
Dr. Bhardwaj was a renowned interventional radiologist who tirelessly dedicated his life to help enrich the lives of the people around him and his community. He was a very kind man who touched the lives of many people. Dr. Davender Bhardwaj received Brahminical initiation into the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) from His Holiness Radhanath Swami as Damodarananda Das. He will be eternally missed by his family and those who knew him.
Please send any memorial donations in his name to Go-Seva (Cow Protection) at http://NewVrindaban.com/go-seva
Hare Krishna Hare Krishna
Krishna Krishna Hare Hare
Hare Rama Hare Rama
Rama Rama Hare Hare
To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
