BLOOMINGTON – Dr. David Frederick Weber of Bloomington passed away peacefully on Thursday April 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on November 18, 1939 to Walter J. Weber and Marguerite (Anliker) Weber. On August 17, 1963 he married his graduate school sweetheart, Darlene Marie Hohman from Tarentum, Pennsylvania. He is survived by Darlene and his two children: Julilynne Weber (Martin Jr.) Rink of Park Ridge, IL, and Mark David (Cara Stalter) Weber of Bloomington. Dave and Darlene have a legacy of seven grandchildren: Samantha, Alexander, Michal, and Andrew Weber, Jake, Danielle, and Kendall Rink. Dave was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer in late 2016, but he simply refused to die from the cancer. Instead, he chose to thrive with it and lived life to the fullest, traveling the globe and relishing his time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Wendy Suzanne Weber; his loving sister, Susan Johnson; and genius younger brother, Steven Weber.
Dr. Weber's undergraduate course in genetics at Purdue University sparked a 60 year exploration in the field of maize cytology. His first research position was an internship at Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y. He was awarded research and teaching assistantships at Indiana University under Marcus Rhodes and earned his M.S. and PhD. in Botany. After his appointment at Illinois State University School of Biological Sciences in 1967 he conducted research, taught genetics, and mentored graduate students. After 35 years he retired from ISU as a Full Professor of Genetics and continued maize research through National Research Grants and consulting with AgReliant Seed until 2019.
Dave enjoyed traveling around the world and throughout the US with his wife and family. He was a gifted photographer and relished sharing his photos and stories with the KodaRoamers Camera Club, where he was a longtime member and past President. A technophile, he was an early adopter of innovation and served as a founding member of the B/N Apple Mac Users Club. Dave enjoyed playing the saxophone throughout his life, especially in the Purdue All-American marching band. He loved participating in the Young Men's Club and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
As a scientist, Dr. Weber knew the supremacy of science in the empirical world, yet he was a man of faith. He knew that science gives us knowledge; faith grants us wisdom.
Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Thursday, April 22, officiated by Pastor Chuck Bahn at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington IL. Prior to the service, there will be an open visitation from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ISU School of Biological Sciences https://giving.illinoisstate.edu/fund/school-of-biological-sciences-general-fund/ or a charitable organization of your choice.
There are many more details to Dave's story, and we welcome you to share your memories and read his extended obituary at the Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home website: https://www.calvertmemorial.com/obituaries
