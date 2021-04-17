Dr. David Frederick Weber

Dave was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on November 18, 1939 to Walter J. Weber and Marguerite (Anliker) Weber. On August 17, 1963 he married his graduate school sweetheart, Darlene Marie Hohman from Tarentum, Pennsylvania. He is survived by Darlene and his two children: Julilynne Weber (Martin Jr.) Rink of Park Ridge, IL, and Mark David (Cara Stalter) Weber of Bloomington. Dave and Darlene have a legacy of seven grandchildren: Samantha, Alexander, Michal, and Andrew Weber, Jake, Danielle, and Kendall Rink. Dave was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer in late 2016, but he simply refused to die from the cancer. Instead, he chose to thrive with it and lived life to the fullest, traveling the globe and relishing his time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Wendy Suzanne Weber; his loving sister, Susan Johnson; and genius younger brother, Steven Weber.