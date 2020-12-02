Dr. Dennis Wayne Ruble

LOMA LINDA, California — Wayne passed away peacefully, November 24, in Loma Linda. Wayne was born January 21, 1929, on the second floor bedroom of his mother's parents farm house near LaVern, Iowa. The son of Catherine Elizabeth Darby and Allen Christopher Ruble, he was baptized during his first year of life at the Universalist Church, Clinton, Illinois. He attended elementary and junior high school in Clinton until he went to live with his grandparents, Maude Sprague and Charles Darby, in Des Moines, Iowa. He attended Lincoln High School until the death of his grandmother. He returned the second semester of his senior year to Clinton, where he graduated. He attended Illinois State Normal University, where he obtained his B.S. and M.S. degrees.