BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Dr. Dolores Jean Buttry, 77, formerly of Bloomington, passed away on July 1, 2021; at 9:16 p.m. in Charlottesville, VA, after a long battle with complications from a stroke she suffered a year earlier.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home will be hosting a memorial service in remembrance of Dolores on Saturday, July 17, at 2 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior, starting at 1p.m.; all are welcome. Interment will be in accordance with her wishes at a later date, in a private ceremony to be held in Germany.

Dolores was born February 24, 1944 in Bloomington, to Pleasant and Valma Buttry. She resided in Bloomington until graduating Illinois State University, then pursued an academic career both abroad and in multiple cities across the US. Surviving relatives include her sisters: Linda Roberts (Normal), and Barbara Dorris (Clovis), nephews and nieces: Todd Hoback (Las Vegas), Chris Hoback (Chantilly), Erin Boggs (Farmer City), Wade Buttry (Farmer City), Neil, Randy, and Dana Fogel (Summerville), Linda Cordova (Clovis), Steven Johnson (Clovis), Diana Gallagher (Lubbock), and 21 grand-nieces and nephews including Sarah Hoback (Los Angeles) whom she lived with for several years.

She was predeceased by her parents Pleasant and Valma Buttry (Bloomington), her brother David Buttry (Las Vegas), and sister Marcia Fogel (Summerville).

Following high school, Dolores graduated from Illinois State University in 1967. While attending ISU, she received a Fulbright Scholarship to study in France. It was during this trip that her love of all things European really began to flourish.

After leaving Bloomington-Normal, she went on to have a life-long academic career as a professor of foreign languages at multiple universities to include: Johannes Guttenburg University in Germany, University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, University of Kentucky, Moorehead State University, Wesleyan College, Mary Washington College, Carnegie Mellon, Virginia Commonwealth University and Harvard University (Mellon Faculty Fellow).

Passionate about languages, she would learn French, Norwegian, German, Italian, and Spanish; ultimately earning two Doctorate Degrees; one in French (University of Pittsburgh, 1997), and one in Comparative Literature (University of Illinois, 1978).

Another passion of Dolores' was playing the cello. She played with various orchestras and clubs her entire life. Her cello will play on as a donation to the Wednesday Music Club in Charlottesville.

Above all, Dolores was a fiercely independent, world-traveling, "bon vivant" who loved learning and teaching languages. Her memory will live on, in the hearts of her loved ones, friends, colleagues and her beloved students.

Flowers, contributions, and condolences can be sent directly to Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial via their website.