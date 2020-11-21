NORMAL - Dr. Edmund Thomas Dorner died November 11, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center from COVID-19 complications. He was born on October 16, 1935, to Edmund L. Dorner and Anna Specht in Chicago, Illinois.

He earned a BS at Northern Illinois University, an MS at Illinois State University, and his PhD at the University of Illinois.

As professor of industrial safety at Illinois State University for 29 years, he delighted in the success of the legions of students who passed through his classroom. Ed contributed his expertise to numerous professional organizations over three decades, serving in several leadership roles and receiving many commendations. Ed also served as an expert witness in dozens of legal proceedings, and was a well-regarded OSHA expert.

Ed's passions were wide-ranging, including scuba, photography, bird hunting, NASCAR, and private aviation. He was a long-time member of the Crosswinds Flying Club, and a lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol. He was an Eagle Scout in his youth, and assistant scoutmaster as an adult.

He laughed loudly, and loved to tell jokes and stories, often repeating them so frequently that his children jested that each should just simply have a number.