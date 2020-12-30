BLOOMINGTON - Dr. Edward K. "Ted" Panopio, MD, 56, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2020 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2020 at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He was born November 17, 1964 in Dallas, TX, a son of Ibarra and Olga Kamatoy Panopio. He married Phoebe Boholst on December 30, 1995 in Cebu City, Philippines and she survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are three children: Matthew, Annika and Isabella Panopio; his father, Ibarra Panopio; a brother, Edgardo "Toby" (Joy) Panopio; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his wife's family, all of whom loved him as their own.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, Edmundo "Timmy" Panopio.