FARMER CITY — Dr. George E. Castrovillo, 89 of Farmer City, passed away at 2:29 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home.

George was born October 8, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA the son of Anthony and Amelia Grosso Castrovillo. He and Susan Roberts were engaged for 23 years and married on September 6, 2013. She survives.

Also surviving are three children: Mark (Debra) Castrovillo of Sugar Grove, Thomas Castrovillo of Texas and Angela (John) Proctor of Farmer City; a stepson Bryan “BJ” Roberts of Farmer City; four grandchildren: Aaron and Rachel Proctor, Matthew (Michelle) Castrovillo and Melissa (Shawn Garry) Castrovillo-Garry; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: two sisters; and two brothers.

George was a Korean War veteran, serving in the US Marine Corps from 1948-1952. He studied Pre-med at Loyola University in Los Angeles, CA and received his medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, NE. He interned at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, NY.

Dr. Castrovillo, a physician and surgeon, joined the staff just ten days before Dr. Wilfred Nowlin passed away. He filled the need for a physician in Farmer City and completed 60 years of medical practice, retiring in 2020. He enjoyed practicing in a small town where he was closely associated with his patients. He also worked for a contractor in the Illinois Department of Corrections since the early 1990's.

Dr. Castrovillo was a member of the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Staff since 1960 and the American Medical Association and Illinois State Medical Society for many, many years.

