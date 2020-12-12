BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Henry Zintambila, 76, passed away at 3:44 pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. Henry was originally from the country of Malawi. Henry retired in May of 2020 after 37 years of teaching as a Professor of Geography at Illinois State University, Normal. Surviving are his wife,, Janet and his son, Chiko Zintambila.