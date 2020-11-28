Do not go gently into that good night - Dylan Thomas

FUNKS GROVE - Dr. John T. O'Brien, Chevalier passed away at his home on November 21, 2020. John was a longtime resident of Funks Grove, Illinois, where he planted many trees and kept a garden in which he grew his own vegetables and herbs that he generously shared with others. He had seven dogs who meant the world to him, especially Higgins.

John was the father of four: Kathleen M. O'Brien (Eric Christian), Emmett J. O'Brien, William F. O'Brien (Tiffany J. O'Brien), and Kevin B. O'Brien. He was the grandfather of Joshua P. O'Brien, Liam J. O'Brien, and Abigail K. O'Brien. He is survived by his older brothers William F. O'Brien (Joann) and Edmund O'Brien (Mary) and brother-in-law, John White. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth F. O'Brien, his father, William F. O'Brien, and his dear sister Maureen White. He has many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.