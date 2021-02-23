Dr. Larry P. Stalter

Larry was educated in Flanagan Schools. He received his medical education at University of Iowa and did his family practice residency at Texas Tech University. Larry then started his medical career in Pontiac with Dr. Roger Kipfer. He then opened his family practice in Flanagan, IL. He sold his private practice to OSF Healthcare in 1994. It was a chance to be a part of a health care system which would provide high quality care as well as foster communication between physicians, departments and other levels of the organization. Growing up, Dr. Stalter was influenced by observing his own family doctor. "I knew I wanted an occupation which would provide a service, would be intellectually stimulating and would not be routine," he said. "An early interest in medicine was rekindled when I worked in a psychiatric hospital for two years and I became acquainted with physicians and nurses who encouraged me." Most comfortable in a rural atmosphere, Dr. Stalter said family medicine was a good fit because it allowed him to stay connected to an agricultural-based community. He and his wife, a licensed practical nurse have collected a variety of medical-related items over the past 35 years and have a medical museum in Cullom, Illinois, where they reside. The museum has numerous books, medical instruments and other items related to the practice of medicine in Livingston County. His philosophy of care is "I treat each patient as an individual and bring to bear my knowledge not only of disease but of the human spirit as well as my accumulated experience of decades of practice".