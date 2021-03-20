Dr. Lauren Evans Brown

After graduating from Carroll College in Waukesha Wisconsin in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a minor in chemistry, Lauren completed his Master's degree in zoology at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois in 1963, and later his Ph.D. in zoology at the University of Texas at Austin in 1967. He completed his Post Doctorate at the University of Melbourne, Australia, in 1968. Lauren had a long and illustrious career as a professor of vertebrate zoology at Illinois State University from 1967 until his retirement in 2002. He continued research and mentoring for ISU as Professor Emeritus, Curator of Amphibians and Reptiles, and adjunct professor of vertebrate zoology until his death.

Lauren was renowned for his research, primarily in the study of reptiles and amphibians, having amassed nearly 200 publications during his long and productive career, some of which were with his wife and later, his son. He was the recipient of 54 research grants and contracts and was also a member of 51 graduate student thesis and dissertation committees, being the major professor for three Ph.D.'s and 27 Master's students. He took great joy in guiding the work of his graduate students, many of which also have become renowned scientists and researchers. One of his many research interests included rare and endangered animals, including essential work on the Houston toad (discovering that it wasn't extinct and serving on the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service Houston Toad Recovery Teams) the Illinois Mud Turtle and the Illinois Chorus Frog. He instructed many students in zoology and comparative vertebrate anatomy who went on to renowned careers as medical doctors and veterinarians. Highly regarded by his peers, Dr. Brown was the Managing Editor of Herpetologica and Corresponding Editor of ALYTES, followed by membership on two editorial boards. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of The Herpetologists' League, Conservation Committee of the Society for the Study of Amphibians and Reptiles, Council of Biology Editors, and Board of Councilors of the International Society for the Study and Conservation of Amphibians, in addition to many boards and committees at Illinois State University.