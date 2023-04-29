March 26, 1938 - April, 20, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Samuel (Savario) James Mungo, 85, died peacefully at his home on April 20, 2023, with Sharon, his loving wife of 63 years, by his side. Both have been long time residents of the Village at Incarnate Word Retirement Community in San Antonio, TX, where Sam lived at the time of his death.

Sam was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 26, 1938. He was the oldest child and only son of Samuel James and Grace "Ray" Mungo.

He graduated valedictorian from Cornwall High School in New York, and was the first in his family to attend college. He received his bachelor's degree in elementary education at New Paltz State Teachers in 1960. He went on to get his master's degree at Hofstra University and his doctorate in curriculum and instruction at New York University. He met his beautiful wife Sharon while they were both in college, and together they led a life of hope that you CAN make this world a better place.

While teaching in New York City in the early 60s, Sam realized how unprepared he was to teach students who were culturally different than him. This is when he found his "true north" and launched a career specializing in multi-cultural education, a career that would last a lifetime and inspire countless students and teachers.

He moved his family from New York to Illinois in 1968, and began what would become a 30 year career as a professor at Illinois State University. During his tenure, Sam started the Peoria Project, a first of its kind student teaching program designed to immerse students in inner city schools and agencies, and help them prepare to teach kids that didn't look like them. The program was a huge success and continued with Sam's guidance even after his retirement. Sam was the first recipient of ISU's Strand Diversity Achievement Award. The Dr. Savario J. Mungo Endowed Scholarship was established at ISU to honor him at his retirement, and to ensure his legacy continued.

At home, Sam and Sharon built a family reflecting diversity during a time when it was controversial to adopt across race. "Acceptance" was the mantra in the Mungo house. Sam and Sharon had three adopted children, three biological children, and a foster daughter. Sam was a devoted father, always in the front row or the front bleacher to watch his children in all kinds of activities.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel J. Mungo, Grace "Ray" Mungo; and his twin sister, who died when she was an infant, Judith Grace Mungo.

Sam is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Flanagan Mungo; his sister, Francine Mongelli; his seven children: Annmarie Simonson (Jeff), Carolyn Mungo, Sam Mungo (Brigitte), Julie Childs (Lenore Gerig), Joseph Mungo, Tony Mungo, Wini Scott (Elliott); eleven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Services will be held at St. Joseph's Chapel at the Village at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX, at 1:00 p.m. on May 3, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dr. Savario J. Mungo Endowed Scholarship at ISU.

Special thanks to Sam's devoted wife Sharon, who with every fiber of her being, held up the family while courageously serving as his primary caretaker for the last ten years.

Sam was our hero. He would want us all to live in hope.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX, 78232 - (210) 495-8221.