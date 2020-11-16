Dr. Thomas Merle Johnson, DDS

Tom Johnson was born on September 14, 1946 in Syracuse, NY, the son of Merle Franklin and Olwyn Thomas Johnson. His family moved to Park Ridge, IL in 1955 and he was raised in Park Ridge, where he attended Maine East High School and graduated in 1965 in the first graduating class of Maine South High School. Tom grew up as a member of Park Ridge Presbyterian Church where he received the foundations of his strong Christian faith. After two years at Drake University, Tom was accepted to the Loyola University Chicago School of Dentistry. He completed his periodontics education at the University of Illinois at Chicago. During the Vietnam War years, he served in the Dental Corp. of the United States Army, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. While he was there, a patient arranged for him to go on a blind date with Tomoko Iha, in Hong Kong, where she worked. Tom married his wife, Tomoko, in Okinawa, her home, on April 26, 1975, and they have lived in IL since their marriage. Their son, Andrew, was born and raised in Bloomington.