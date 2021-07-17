LINCOLN — Dr. Wayne Shaw, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 14, 2021 at 7:15 p.m.

Wayne was born on May 23, 1932 in Covington, IN; son of Charles and Mabel (Howard) Shaw. He married Janet Broz in 1957 in Boyd, IL. She survives him.

Also surviving Wayne are his sons: Haydn (Laurie) Shaw of Frankfort, IL, Scott (Kerryn) Shaw of Wuhan, China, and Barton (Irene) Shaw of Downs, IL; one sister Louise Ridlen of Morristown, TN; one brother, Charles Shaw Jr. of Covington, IL; grandchildren: Barton, Joshua, Maxwell, Katy Beth, Tyler, Nicholas, Brooklyn, Malea, Laynie, Ellie, Rachel, and Timothy; great grandchildren: Ainsley and Arlow.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and one son: Errett Shaw.

Wayne graduated from Perrysville High School in Indiana, and then earned a BA in Ministerial Science from Lincoln Bible Institute. He went on to earn his MS in Christian ministry from Butler University, and a PhD in Rhetoric from Indiana University.

A passionate and gifted preacher, Wayne pastored several churches in Illinois and Indiana: Boyd Christian Church, Boyd IL; Ellettsville Christian Church, Ellettsville, IN; Lancaster Church of Christ, Lancaster IL and Red Brush Christian Church, Louisville, IL.

In 1966, Wayne joined the faculty at Lincoln Christian Seminary as professor of preaching, and served as Seminary Dean for 26 years. He was a past president of the Academy of Homiletics and the North American Christian Convention, and served on the boards of several missions organizations including: Team Expansion, Asian Pacific Mission, and the Chaplaincy Endorsement Commission.

During their 64 years together, Wayne's and Janet's love for international missions led them all over the world as ambassadors for the gospel, preaching and teaching in Haiti, India, Indonesia, Mexico, The Philippines, East Africa, South Africa and West Africa.

Services for Wayne will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln, IL, with Don Green and Tom Ewald sharing messages from scripture. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, also at Lincoln Christian Church. Memorials may be made in Wayne's name to Lincoln Christian University.