Dr. William J. Gnagey

He was born on August 16, 1927 in Milledgeville, Illinois, the son of Leelo and Virginia Gnagey. He was educated at Manchester College, in North Manchester, Indiana, and Wayne State University, in Detroit, Michigan where he received his BS, M.Ed., and Ph. D in Psychology. He taught in the public schools of Detroit for four years. At the same time, he was ordained by the Church of the Brethren and was Associate Pastor of the Church of the Brethren of Detroit. In 1953, Bill began a career as a professor of Psychology at Manchester College, then at Butler State University and Illinois State University where he was a professor for 38 years. At Illinois State he also served as Director of Educational Research Services and Assistant Dean of the Graduate School. He received many honors at ISU: Distinguished Teacher, 1969, Outstanding University Teacher of the Year, 1985, among others. He retired as Emeritus Professor in 1999. He was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington Normal from 1961 to the present, serving as President of the Board for two years and in many other capacities. He loved being an educator. His sense of humor was refreshing and he kept it to the end of his life.