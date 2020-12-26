MINONK - Duane Emmerson Hartzler, 86 made his journey to heaven on December 25, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. at his residence in Minonk, IL.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 28th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk and the funeral on Tuesday, December 29th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joy Miller officiating at the memorial home. Burial will follow at St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery in Benson with military rites. Covid restrictions will be followed.

Duane was born on August 5, 1934 in rural Minonk, IL the son of John Roy and Martha Saltzman Hartzler. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Morocco. He married Marcia Ann Baumann on March 26, 1961 in Benson, IL.

He is survived by his wife; son, Jay of Bloomington; two daughters: Thea of Peoria and Angela (Keith) Kirkendall of Olympia, WA. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Sara (Adam) Hartzler-Andrejasieh of Austin, TX, Elizabeth of Bloomington, Clayton Glasper of Lincoln NE, Lena Kirkendall of Olympia, WA and Lincoln Horstmann of Peoria and one great grandchild, Cayo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Harold, Glenn, Alan, Helen Bachman, Frederick, John, Paul, Melvin, Edwin, Leona Janssen, Mark, Mary JoAnne Kirkton and Robert.