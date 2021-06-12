HARDINSBURG, Kentucky - Dwan Monique Atwell, 42, passed away unexpectedly in Hardinsburg, KY on May 28, 2021. Dwan was one of those people that lit up the room when she walked in. She had this ability to make you feel important and loved whenever she was around. Her positivity was infectious and irresistible. She was beautiful inside and out. She was a proud grandmother, daughter, and sister. Family was everything to her. She was born in Peoria, IL on October 12, 1978.