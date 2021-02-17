NORMAL — Dwayne Harold Marten, passed away peacefully, at OSF Hospital in Bloomington, IL. Dwayne was born on May 21, 1945 to Harold and Mabel (Eeten) Marten. He married Sharon Hamer on October 17, 1965 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Emden, IL.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Marten of Normal, IL, Brenda (Wayne) Bartley of Lincoln, IL, and Beth (Travis) Lorance of Normal. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Lorenda (Gerard) Bolling and their children, Lincoln and Monroe, and Kayla Lorance. Step-grandchildren are TJ Lorance (daughter, Colette), Amanda (daughter, Shaelyn), Kelsey and Miranda Bartley.
Other survivors include his siblings Doris (Ken) Klokkenga, Roger (Carolyn), Roberta (Bob), Vernon, Carol, and Galen. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister in-law, Joni Marten.
Starting at the young age of five, Dwayne loved following his dad around at his gas station, Marten Motors, in Emden, IL. He loved to visit with the customers and sweep the floors. He continued to work in the family's car dealership through high school until being drafted by the U.S. Army in August 1965. He and Sharon married that October. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War from November 1966- October 1967.
Upon returning home, he continued working in the family business until its closing in 2009. At that time, he and Sharon moved to Normal, IL. For those of you who knew Dwayne, sitting still and watching TV was not an option during his retirement years. Instead, he kept working and loved the opportunities that both Suds' Automotive and Menard's gave him. Dwayne was a people person and never knew a stranger.
When his health declined and he could no longer work, he found enjoyment meeting his friends for coffee each morning, even if it meant sitting in his car and chatting with his friends through their car windows during COVID.
Above all, Dwayne loved serving his God at both St. Peter's Lutheran Church where he had been a member of the Lutheran Brotherhood and the church council. He most recently was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Normal, IL where he had served on the church council and was a member of their Men's Group. He was also a member of the Emden Legion Post #506 and a past member of the Emden volunteer Fire Department.
A private family service for Dwayne will be held. Memorials may be made in Dwayne's name to Our Saviour Lutheran Church of Normal, IL, Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Louis, MO, or the Sons of the American Legion of Emden, IL. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
God truly blessed him with a family he dearly loved and who proudly called him husband, dad, PaPa, and friend. His friends and family dearly loved him, too. He always told his family, "The Lord knew when I was coming into this world and when I would go out." Yes, He did! Dwayne was called to his Eternal home on February 16 on his mother's and sister-in-law Joni's birthday.