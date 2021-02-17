NORMAL — Dwayne Harold Marten, passed away peacefully, at OSF Hospital in Bloomington, IL. Dwayne was born on May 21, 1945 to Harold and Mabel (Eeten) Marten. He married Sharon Hamer on October 17, 1965 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Emden, IL.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Marten of Normal, IL, Brenda (Wayne) Bartley of Lincoln, IL, and Beth (Travis) Lorance of Normal. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Lorenda (Gerard) Bolling and their children, Lincoln and Monroe, and Kayla Lorance. Step-grandchildren are TJ Lorance (daughter, Colette), Amanda (daughter, Shaelyn), Kelsey and Miranda Bartley.

Other survivors include his siblings Doris (Ken) Klokkenga, Roger (Carolyn), Roberta (Bob), Vernon, Carol, and Galen. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister in-law, Joni Marten.

Starting at the young age of five, Dwayne loved following his dad around at his gas station, Marten Motors, in Emden, IL. He loved to visit with the customers and sweep the floors. He continued to work in the family's car dealership through high school until being drafted by the U.S. Army in August 1965. He and Sharon married that October. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War from November 1966- October 1967.