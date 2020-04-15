PONTIAC — E. Lois Immke, 82, of Pontiac, died at 10 p.m. Sunday (April 12, 2020) at Tjardes Health Care Center, Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.
Private family funeral will be held at McDowell United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ivy Salis officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, rural Forrest. Memorials in Lois's name may be made to Evenglow Lodge Employees Christmas Fund or a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Lois was born Jan. 7, 1938, in rural Gary, Ind., a daughter of Elmer H. and Emma Tammen Friant. She married Paul A. Immke on Jan. 27, 1957, at the First Lutheran Church, Pontiac. He preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2015.
Survivors include three children, Pamela E. (Thomas) Schahrer, Forrest; Donald P. (Dora) Immke, Pontiac; and Mark A. (Lori) Immke, Bloomington; six grandchildren, Scott T. Schahrer, Aaron (Ashley) Immke, Adam (Breanne) Immke, Andrew J. Immke, Joshua A. Immke and Rachel I. Immke; one great-grandchild, Vivian R. Immke; two brothers, Otis Friant, Benton, Ky., and Paul (Joan) Friant, Stillwater, Minn.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Birdeen Friant; one brother, Elmer “Sonny” Friant; and three sisters-in-law, Joan Immke, Sue Friant and Emogene Friant.
She enjoyed fishing in Minnesota and snowmobiling in the winter with her husband Paul and her family. She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, “Immke Church,” where she was a Sunday and Bible school teacher. In 1989 when the church closed, they became members of the McDowell United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Farm Bureau Women's Committee. Lois loved to knit and was known for her gift of “Booties.” Lois was a talented seamstress, who made and distributed walker bags to area nursing homes for several years.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.
