WASHINGTON — E. Sue Barnes-Hall of Washington, IL, passed away surrounded by her adoring family at the age of 70, on Friday, January 29, 2021.
She was born in Peoria, IL on May 27, 1950 to the late John R. and Wilma M. (Cambridge) Rediger. She was married to her soul mate, the late Lester R. Hall, on September 5, 1986 at the Old Outpost Wedding Chapel.
Together, they raised three daughters: Estrellita Algood-Barnes, of Washington, IL; Jody Flesner, of Camp Point, IL; and Annie Barnes, of Columbus, OH; as well as a ward, Graham Dillon, of Manito, IL. She also helped raise anyone who needed shelter and love in challenging times. She is additionally survived by seven beloved grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She maintained close friendships with her sons-in-law: Bobby Ramsey and Rick Flesner.
She was preceded in death by one sister.
She was a graduate of Washington Community HS, class of 1968, and furthered her studies at the University of Illinois, Springfield earning her MA in Accounting in 1999, and earning her CPA in 2000.
Education was the overarching theme of her life. She was an educator at UIS, as well as at the Alternative HS at ICC, from which she retired. She was a Lakota Language Warrior and recently was furthering her interest in the Lakota Language with the Language Conservancy. She worked extensively on genealogy, tracing back our family history and helping others trace theirs, as well as volunteering to help restore and conserve Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. She was a tireless advocate for Native American causes, fiercely devoted to conservation of our natural resources, and gave her time and energy to the underserved, the forgotten, and the lost. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Washington.
To quote her: "I was born; I have lived; been loved and loved, I have been taught and I have taught; and I'm not done learning – yet".
Cremation Rites have been accorded by Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Due to COVID-19, services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Language Conservancy, 2620 N. Walnut Street #810, Bloomington, IN, 47404.
Sue's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.