WASHINGTON — E. Sue Barnes-Hall of Washington, IL, passed away surrounded by her adoring family at the age of 70, on Friday, January 29, 2021.

She was born in Peoria, IL on May 27, 1950 to the late John R. and Wilma M. (Cambridge) Rediger. She was married to her soul mate, the late Lester R. Hall, on September 5, 1986 at the Old Outpost Wedding Chapel.

Together, they raised three daughters: Estrellita Algood-Barnes, of Washington, IL; Jody Flesner, of Camp Point, IL; and Annie Barnes, of Columbus, OH; as well as a ward, Graham Dillon, of Manito, IL. She also helped raise anyone who needed shelter and love in challenging times. She is additionally survived by seven beloved grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She maintained close friendships with her sons-in-law: Bobby Ramsey and Rick Flesner.

She was preceded in death by one sister.

She was a graduate of Washington Community HS, class of 1968, and furthered her studies at the University of Illinois, Springfield earning her MA in Accounting in 1999, and earning her CPA in 2000.