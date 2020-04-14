Earl Anderson

BLOOMINGTON — Earl Bryant Anderson, 86, of Bloomington, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday (April 12, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
A private family burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to The Wounded Marine Fund, www.thewoundedmarinefund.com, 855-687-9686. Cards and letters may be sent to his wife at P.O. Box 175, Bloomington, IL, 61702-0175. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Earl was born April 1, 1934, in Bloomington, to Benjamin Franklyn and Jessie Pearl Bryant Anderson. He graduated from Decatur High School and attended Millikin University, Decatur.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-1962, after which he worked at Slavens Collection Agency in Bloomington, eventually acquiring the agency and renaming it Anderson Financial Network Inc. (now AFNI), serving as president from 1975 to 1995. In addition, he was an owner of Prairie Signs Inc., a partner in an insurance firm (Insurance Producer), and founder/owner of Credit Bureau of Woodford County, McLean County License & Title, Property Owners and Managers Association (POMA), The American Distributing Company, Crossroads Auction Company, Anderson Advantage Holding company, Anderson Triad Company, and was a partner in 462 Partners in Decatur.
He served as president of the Illinois Collectors Association, on the boards of the Illinois Sign Association, Credit Bureau of Bloomington, Bloomington-Normal Transit Authority, Bloomington Unlimited, the Minonk Planning Commission and was president of the Tri-County Mayors' Association while serving as mayor of Minonk from 1997-2001.
Along the way he obtained his private pilot's license, a thrilling achievement.
Earl had many friends and loved to tell stories and jokes to make people laugh. He made an impression on everyone he met. He liked to tell anyone who would listen about being absolutely smitten the first time he saw his future wife Suzanne, and how he had never recovered — he loved her more with each passing day.
In 1973, he became a follower of Christ, sharing his faith with others and offering good counsel and a listening ear to friends in need. It is a special blessing to his family that he was born on Easter Sunday in 1934, and was called home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday in 2020.
He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Suzanne Draper Anderson, Bloomington; daughters, Cassandra Anderson, Decatur, and Candace (Bob) Furgeson, Normal; granddaughter, Sarah (Jeff) Hobbs, Normal; granddaughter-in-law, Erica Mocilan, Colfax; five great-grandchildren, Reagan Hobbs, Owen Hobbs, Rylan Mocilan, Abel Mocilan and Emma Collier; and beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jennie Anderson; a son, Curt Anderson; and a grandson, Curt Mocilan, on whose birthday Earl will be buried.
Words can never convey how much he meant to his wife and children. He was a good provider and a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was much loved and his legacy will live on in our hearts until we are reunited with him by Jesus Christ, the Savior.
Condolences and memories of Earl may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
