Earl Anderson

He served as president of the Illinois Collectors Association, on the boards of the Illinois Sign Association, Credit Bureau of Bloomington, Bloomington-Normal Transit Authority, Bloomington Unlimited, the Minonk Planning Commission and was president of the Tri-County Mayors' Association while serving as mayor of Minonk from 1997-2001.

Along the way he obtained his private pilot's license, a thrilling achievement.

Earl had many friends and loved to tell stories and jokes to make people laugh. He made an impression on everyone he met. He liked to tell anyone who would listen about being absolutely smitten the first time he saw his future wife Suzanne, and how he had never recovered — he loved her more with each passing day.

In 1973, he became a follower of Christ, sharing his faith with others and offering good counsel and a listening ear to friends in need. It is a special blessing to his family that he was born on Easter Sunday in 1934, and was called home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday in 2020.