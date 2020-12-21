HUDSON — Earl G. Boitnott, Jr. age 46 of Hudson, IL passed away at 4:10 AM on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. His private family funeral service will be at 4:00 PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The service and visitation will be limited to ten persons and it is requested everyone wear a mask. Pastor Bob Clark will be officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 PM-4:00 PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to his grandchildren's education fund.

Earl was born April 8, 1974 in Bloomington, IL the son of Earl G. and Diana Taylor Boitnott Sr. He married Gina Shepard Armes on June 23, 2001 at Funks Grove, McLean, IL. She survives.

Also surviving is his son, James (McKenzie) Shepard, Danvers, IL; one step son, Christopher Armes, Bloomington, IL; three grandchildren: Laci, Saige and Colson Earl; two brothers: Danny (Debra) Boitnott, Sr., Bloomington, IL, Dennis (Beth) Boitnott, Bloomington, IL; his niece Tanya Boitnott, Bloomington, IL who was raised by Earl Sr. and Diana; two nieces, one nephew and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents.