BENSON, Arizona — Earl Milton "Budd" Bragg, Jr., 93, of Benson AZ, formerly of Farmer City-Mansfield, IL, passed away at 8:15 p.m. on August 2, 2021 in the Benson Hospital.

Budd was born on September 29, 1927, in DeLand, IL, the son of Earl and Mary Bragg. He graduated from Mansfield High School, served in the Navy at the end of World War II and graduated from the University of Illinois. He first married Nan Keller, with whom he had three children. Budd later married Faye Bragg.

In 1999 Budd and Faye became full-time RVers and eventually settled in Benson, AZ.

Budd is survived by his son, Kevin (Tammy) Bragg; daughter, Kate (Gary) Bragg-Austin; one sister, Jan Stevenson of FL; four step-grandchildren; several step great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter Stephanie Bragg, one brother, and three sisters.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.