DANVERS — Earl Robert Todd, 95 of Danvers, passed away at 5:35 PM on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at Carle Bromenn in Normal.

Otto-Argo-Calvert Funeral Home in Danvers is handling arrangements.

Due to the COVID Pandemic there will be a celebration of Earl's life at Otto Argo Calvert Funeral Home in Danvers at a later date. A private burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers.

Earl was born August 7, 1925 in Danvers to Cecil and Alvah Ummel Todd. He married Lois Lee on June 20, 1948 in Stanford. She preceded him in death on December 5, 2016. He is survived by his two children: Rodney (Barbara) Todd of Danvers, Tamara (Stephen) Sallee of Saybrook; two grandchildren: Connor (Ashton) Todd and Drake (Mary) Sallee; and one brother, Howard (Doris) Todd of Carlock. One sister, Louise Stahly, preceded Earl in death.

Earl was a farmer and retired from farming in 2000. Earl has been a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau since 1949. For 17 years, Earl was a rural milk route driver in which he transported cans of milk from dairy farms to Normal Sanitary, Laesch Dairy, Prairie Farms and Meadow Gold. Earl became a Mason in 1951 and was accepted in the Bloomington Consistory in 1954.