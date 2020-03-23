BLOOMINGTON — Earl W. Dickson, 85, of Bloomington, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, of congestive heart failure in Orange Beach, Ala.
He was born in Stanford, the son of Raymond and Leola Dickson.
He is survived by his wife, Susie, married 65 years; one brother, Darrell Dickson, Tremont; his son, Raymond Dickson of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughters, Paula (Tim) Hutson, Bloomington; Tina (Dale) Tait, Mobile, Alabama; granddaughters, Angela (Michael) Morales, Las Vegas, Nevada; Andrea (Mike) Rolls, Melbourne, Australia; Jade (James) Evans, Saraland, Alabama; niece, Denise (Bill) Watts, Harrisburg; three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Colten, Ava Grace; four stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
He joined the U.S. Navy in January 1953 and had tours of duty in the Mediterranean Sea and Persian Gulf. He visited 28 countries. In 1956 he was involved in removing 108 Americans from Israel during the American Israeli conflict. He played trumpet in the Navy Band theme song, “When The Saints Go Marching In," his favorite. He was discharged as Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Radarman, 1957.
He graduated from ISU with a bachelor's in 1962, master's in 1966 and Doctor of Education in 1976. He worked for District 87 in Bloomington; taught at Franklin and was principal at Jefferson, Sheridan, Centennial and Bent elementary schools, retiring in June 1989 and moving to Lillian, Ala. He had a passion for teaching and went back to teach fifth grade at Gulf Shores Elementary in Gulf Shores, Ala., for 10 years. Teaching was his passion and sharing his knowledge with students and colleagues. He was better known as “Dr. D." He was “Boss of the Year” in 1985 and inducted into the Bloomington Public Schools Hall of Fame.
He was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Bears, Bulls and Cubs, traveling with his grandfather to Wrigley Field as a child. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching his grandchildren and great-grandson playing sports.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Merna and will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbors.
There will be no burial service. His body was donated to The University of South Alabama School of Medicine anatomical gift program per his wish. Celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. July 7 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merna. Lunch to follow at Shamrock Hall at the church.
Donations can be sent to St. Patrick’s Church Merna or American Heart Association.