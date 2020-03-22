ORANGE BEACH, Alabama — Earl W. Dickson, 85, of Orange Beach, Alabama, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, of congestive heart failure in Orange Beach, Alabama.

He was born in Stanford, the son of Raymond and Leola Dickson.

Survived by his wife, Susie, married 65 years; one brother, Darrell Dickson, Tremont; his son, Raymond Dickson of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughters, Paula (Tim) Hutson, Bloomington; Tina (Dale) Tait, Mobile, Alabama; granddaughters, Angela (Michael) Morales, Las Vegas, Nevada; Andrea (Mike) Rolls, Melbourne, Australia; Jade (James) Evans, Saraland, Alabama; niece, Denise (Bill) Watts, Harrisburg; three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Colten, Ava Grace; four stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.

Joined U.S. Navy January 1953. Tour of duty, Mediterranean Sea and Persian Gulf. Visited 28 countries. In 1956 was involved in removing 108 Americans from Israel during American Israeli conflict. He played trumpet in the Navy Band theme song, “When The Saints Go Marching In," his favorite. Discharged Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Radarman, 1957.

