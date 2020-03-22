ORANGE BEACH, Alabama — Earl W. Dickson, 85, of Orange Beach, Alabama, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, of congestive heart failure in Orange Beach, Alabama.
He was born in Stanford, the son of Raymond and Leola Dickson.
Survived by his wife, Susie, married 65 years; one brother, Darrell Dickson, Tremont; his son, Raymond Dickson of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughters, Paula (Tim) Hutson, Bloomington; Tina (Dale) Tait, Mobile, Alabama; granddaughters, Angela (Michael) Morales, Las Vegas, Nevada; Andrea (Mike) Rolls, Melbourne, Australia; Jade (James) Evans, Saraland, Alabama; niece, Denise (Bill) Watts, Harrisburg; three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Colten, Ava Grace; four stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Joined U.S. Navy January 1953. Tour of duty, Mediterranean Sea and Persian Gulf. Visited 28 countries. In 1956 was involved in removing 108 Americans from Israel during American Israeli conflict. He played trumpet in the Navy Band theme song, “When The Saints Go Marching In," his favorite. Discharged Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Radarman, 1957.
Graduated ISU Bachelor 1962, Masters 1966 and Doctor of Education 1976. He worked for District 87 Bloomington; taught at Franklin, principal at Jefferson, Sheridan, Centennial and Bent elementary schools. Retired June 1989; moved to Lillian, Alabama. He had a passion for teaching; went back to teach fifth grade at Gulf Shores Elementary in Gulf Shores, Alabama, for 10 years. Teaching was his passion and sharing his knowledge with students and colleagues. He was better known as “Dr. D." Boss of the year in 1985; inducted into the Hall of Fame, Bloomington Public Schools.
He was an avid sports fan of Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls and Chicago Cubs, traveling with his grandfather to Wrigley Field as a child. He enjoyed fishing, hunting. Enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandson playing sports.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Merna. He will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbors.
There will be no burial service. His body donated to The University of South Alabama School of Medicine anatomical gift program per his wish. Celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. July 7 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merna. Lunch to follow at Shamrock Hall at the church.
Donations can be sent to St. Patrick’s Church Merna or American Heart Association.
