Earnest W. 'Dick' Purlee

LAWNDALE — Ernest W. "Dick" Purlee, 96, of Lawndale, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at The Christian Village Nursing Home in Lincoln. He was the oldest living resident of Lawndale.

Funeral services for Ernie will be on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Christian Church with Mr. Ryan Edgecombe officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service.

Burial will be in the Lawndale Union Cemetery in rural Lawndale. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #263 of Lincoln.

Ernest Wayne Purlee was born on March 17, 1925, in Lawndale, the son of John Franklin and Cleo Ola (Wise) Purlee. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Marie Kurtz on May 19, 1945. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2009.

He is survived by his children: Donald (Kay Thompson) Purlee, Sharon (Kenneth) Bell, Theresa (Harold) Ingram, and Jerry (Linda) Purlee; ten grandchildren: Kris Hicks, Jeff Bell, Eric Bell, Kimberly Horn, Harold Ingram III, Trisha Painter, Jerry Purlee, Jr., Stacy Plummer, Jodie Carroll, and Jodie Purlee; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.