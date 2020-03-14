DWIGHT — Edith Ann Wagner, 90, of Dwight, passed away at 5:37 a.m., on March 8, 2020, at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury with Pastor Mike Ebersohl officiating. Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church, Dwight. Duffy-Pils, Fairbury has charge of arrangements.

Ann was born May 8, 1929 in Joliet, a daughter of Nelson M. and Helen Simpson Mundell. She married Richard Charles Wagner on July 24, 1949 in Joliet. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Also preceding her in death was their only daughter, Susan in 1964.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Anita Wagner of Bloomington and many nieces and nephews.

Ann performed many clerical duties for the Dwight Correctional Center for 30 years. She also farmed with her husband in the Campus area. Along with her husband, Ann received her private pilot's license and then obtained her commercial pilot's license. She enjoyed spending time in the plane with her husband and the two of them enjoyed traveling extensively over the years.

All though Ann resided in Joliet during her childhood, she enjoyed many trips to Fairbury to visit her grandparents, and considered it a second home.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Edith Wagner , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Graceland Cemetery

Oak St

Fairbury, IL 61739 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.